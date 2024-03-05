Isaiah Thomas is joining Utah Jazz G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars

According to Shams Charania, Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars.

In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2024

Thomas most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 where he played in 17 games where he shot 43% from the field and 39% from three. The diminutive yet explosive guard is looking to work his way back into the league like Charania says, which may be possible with this Jazz team who has started to deal with a few injuries, but there will also be competetion even within the Stars Roster with the impressive Jason Preston putting up gaudy numbers in his short time with the team.

It’s also interesting that Thomas would be linked to the Jazz with Danny Ainge who famously traded him after Thomas played through injury for the Celtics in their impressive run in 2016. Perhaps that’s all behind them now as Thomas looks for a chance to get into the league. The Jazz are at a crossroads as a team with just 20 games left and will have an offseason that they’ll have to make a decision on what they want to do as a team. They need to figure out the Lauri Markkanen situation but then will also have to decide if they want to go with a full youth movement that could lead to a high pick in a vaunted 2025 draft, or maybe they make trades/signings to win more games next season. If the Jazz go the youth movement route, they will need veterans on the team to mentor players and Thomas could be one of those guys. Whatever happens, it’s an interesting signing that will definitely be interesting to watch.