Utah Jazz Injury Report: Taylor Hendricks out for at least one week

The Utah Jazz reported earlier tonight that Taylor Hendricks, emerging two-way player, will not suit up for at least 3-4 more games due to a toe injury.

The rookie has averaged about 7 points and 6 rebounds over the past 10 games while shooting 48% from the field and 33% from three, but his intangibles have been taking shape as of late. He is a versatile defender and shows potential to be a scoring threat in time. Each night Hendricks is being asked to guard the toughest player on the other team and has been doing a solid job for a rookie.

This widens and already gaping hole in the Jazz rotation, which means that Hendricks’s fellow rookie, Brice Sensabaugh, and Luka “At Home” Samanic will be called upon to pick up the slack.

The Jazz are set to face a red-hot DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls at home tomorrow.