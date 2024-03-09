 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Jazz sign Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract

The Utah Jazz are looking for more hidden talent and they might have that in Kinsey

By James Hansen
2024 NBA All Star - G League Dunk Contest Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz have signed Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract. Kinsey has had an impressive offensive showing for the Salt Lake City Stars and this gives the Jazz a chance to get a better look at him.

The Jazz have had a lot of success recently with these types of signings. Probably the most memorable was when they signed Kris Dunn to a 10-day and he eventually earned his way to a full contract. Now, Dunn is in all likelihood a part of the Jazz for a long time not just for his play, but also his character and leadership. If Kinsey can do a lot of what he’s doing in the G-League for the Jazz, it could be another diamond in the rough for Utah.

With so much in flux right now for the Jazz, and likely being lower in the standings for longer, we’ll likely see a lot more signings like this each season.

