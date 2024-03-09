Utah Jazz sign Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract

According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz have signed Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract. Kinsey has had an impressive offensive showing for the Salt Lake City Stars and this gives the Jazz a chance to get a better look at him.

The Utah Jazz are signing guard Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, his agent Scott Nichols tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kinsey has averaged 14.8 points in last 10 games for Stars and has shot 46.8% from 3 for the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2024

The Jazz have had a lot of success recently with these types of signings. Probably the most memorable was when they signed Kris Dunn to a 10-day and he eventually earned his way to a full contract. Now, Dunn is in all likelihood a part of the Jazz for a long time not just for his play, but also his character and leadership. If Kinsey can do a lot of what he’s doing in the G-League for the Jazz, it could be another diamond in the rough for Utah.

Congratulations Taevion Kinsey on earning a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz! ⭐️



This season, Kinsey has averaged 10.2 points on 55.8 % from the field and 46.8 % from beyond the arc, along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.#ItStartsHere pic.twitter.com/1tXDCjuTWE — Salt Lake City Stars (@slcstars) March 9, 2024

With so much in flux right now for the Jazz, and likely being lower in the standings for longer, we’ll likely see a lot more signings like this each season.