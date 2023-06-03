Collin Sexton releases new docuseries covering his time with the Utah Jazz

From the moment he joined the Utah Jazz, you could feel the energy that Collin Sexton brought with his play on the floor. With his newly released docuseries, you can see some of the behind-the-scenes energy with Sexton. If you’re a Jazz fan, you’re going to love it.

It’s nice to see Sexton’s point of view from his time recovering from injury to his first season back with the Jazz, and also him talking about what it’s like being in Utah.

Sexton has been a great addition to the Jazz and is showing why he’s a big part of the future. It’s also always great to see what the players do in the community.

With the upcoming season, it’s going to be fun seeing what Collin Sexton does next season and how he has improved, you can definitely see he's putting in work.