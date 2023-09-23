Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer tease a collaboration with the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are celebrating their 50th season this year. Owner Ryan Smith has teased different ways to make this season memorable.

Carlos Boozer, former Utah Jazz all-star, posted to his Instagram today a post indicating an upcoming collaboration with the Jazz, along with his former All-Star teammate, Deron Williams. Boozer included the caption, “We Up 2 Something... Stay Tuned...”

Under Ryan Smith’s watch, the Jazz have been connecting with alumni more often. Boozer and Williams have attended Jazz games recently and sometimes even joined the broadcast. Williams owns a home in Utah and spends significant time in the state.

Boozer has been posting photos in Salt Lake City for several days. He is soon to be releasing his first book, Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience, on October 3rd. The memoir is sure to include his time in Utah, arguably the peak of his playing career.

Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer each played at least six seasons with the Jazz, and both made multiple All-Star teams and won an Olympic gold medal while members of the Jazz. Things ended in rough patches for both players, but fans have been happy to welcome them both back with open arms.